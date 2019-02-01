Nick Beggs’ THE MUTE GODS Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Atheists And Believers Album

The Mute Gods, featuring Nick Beggs (Steven Wilson, Steve Hackett), Roger King (Steve Hackett) and Marco Minnemann (The Aristocrats, The Sea Within), have announced the release of their third studio album, Atheists And Believers, for March 22nd. The album's title track is available for streaming below.

Nick Beggs comments: “Atheists & Believers is a song about how the media has historically spun certain types of news stories, employing a journalistic style that reduces eye witness accounts to mere hokum.”

Arriving just over two years after its predecessor, Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth, Beggs once again turns his attention to the state of the world as we know it now, focussing on universal topics such as politics, humanity & love over the course of 10 tracks that run from turbulent rock compositions to more sentimental pieces of music.

Nick comments: “The album’s key message is that we now empower stupid people and don’t listen to educated, informed experts anymore because truth is no longer fashionable.”

For Atheists And Believers, Beggs has enlisted some very special guests, including Alex Lifeson, Rush’s legendary guitarist; Craig Blundell, renowned drummer currently playing with Steven Wilson’s band; multi-instrumentalist Rob Townsend with whom Beggs worked in Steve Hackett’s band and his vocalist daughter, Lula Beggs.

Atheists And Believers will be released on Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP + CD & as a digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Atheists And Believers"

"One Day"

"Knucklehead"

"Envy The Dead"

"Sonic Boom"

"Old Men"

"The House Where Love Once Lived"

"Iridium Heart"

"Twisted World, Godless Universe"

"I Think Of You"

The Mute Gods is the musical vehicle Beggs created in 2015 to channel his song writing. It was conceived while he was embarking on an intensive period of almost continuous touring, firstly with former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett and then latterly, Steven Wilson, the prolific, widely-acclaimed composer, musician and record producer with whom Beggs still records and tours.

Beggs’ career spans nearly four decades, working with artists across a broad musical spectrum. Bassist, stick player, composer and vocalist, Beggs has sold more than three million records with his own groups, including Kajagoogoo, as well as contributing to genres such as pop, rock, funk, soul, Celtic and latterly, progressive rock.

Among the artists with whom he has collaborated are rock and pop legends John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Belinda Carlisle, Kim Wilde, Gary Numan, Seal and Engelbert Humperdink, as well as progressive rock’s Steve Howe, Rick Wakeman, Iona and Lifesigns.

Alongside Beggs in The Mute Gods are his regular collaborators Roger King and Marco Minnemann. King is the keyboards player, guitarist and producer of Atheists and Believers, and Steve Hackett’s right-hand man for more than 20 years. Minneman, who has also played with Joe Satriani, is regarded as one of rock’s most exciting drummers and has worked with Beggs on Wilson tours and recordings.