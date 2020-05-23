NICKO McBRAIN And ERIC SINGER Featured In Modern Drummer All Access Hits Webinar (Video)

The clip below is a Modern Drummer All Access Hits webinar hosted by David Frangioni featuring Eric Singer (KISS) and Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden). Get deep into the duo's techniques, influences and gear. They also reveal some tour and studio hijinks.

BackstageAxxess' Gus Griesinger caught up with McBrain at the British Drum Company booth during the NAMM 2020 trade show in Anaheim, CA on January 18th. He offered a detailed look at his new signature Icarus drum kit, commented on the passing of Rush drum legend Neil Peart, and shut down any rumours of a new Maiden album surfacing in the near future.