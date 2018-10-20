NIGHT CROWNED Team Up With Rebel Pyro Musick For U.S. Merch Store

Gothenburg based melodic black metal stalwarts, Night Crowned, have teamed up with Rebel Pyro Musick to make their merchandise more readily available to their fast growing U.S. fan base through a U.S.-based webstore. The band are very aware of how much overseas shipping and fees can add to any given purchase, and they wanted to ensure that their U.S. fans have options that removed the barrier of having to pay near double the cost of any given item just to show their support for a band.

Partnering with RPM with allow Night Crowned fans on both sides of the pond to pick up some quality merch without crushing their finances in the process. U.S. fans can head here for a Night Crowned logo t-shirt.

Night Crowned will release their debut EP, Humanity Will Echo Out, in CD and digital formats on November 30th. Listen to the track "Nocturnal Pulse" below. Pre-order the EP here. The first 100 pre-orders come with a limited edition Night Crowned lighter.

In the frozen vasts of Europe's northernmost realms, a new slithering seed is festering at the heart of the Swedish scene - Night Crowned. A spawn formed from an unholy communion between current and previous members of the underground elite such as The Crown, Dark Funeral, Nightrage and Cipher system, this infestation is set to grow from a rumoured disease into a full-scale pandemic.

Night Crowned's musical vision is as clear as it is putrid; a reawakening of sounds dormant from the most influential acts and masterpieces of the Scandinavian 90's, although with all the advantages of a cutting edge, surgically precise production.

With a combined catalogue of over 20 full-length albums, this degenerate infant is procreated from seasoned and battle-hardened veterans, although with all the hunger that only such a gluttonous monster can possess. There will be no warning. No anti dote, and no remedy. At first you will feel nauseous, then your body will be covered in black boils, and finally both your mind and and matter will have been thoroughly infected by the blight that is - Night Crowned.

The Humanity Will Echo Out EP was self produced by the band, with mixing and mastering handled by Jonathan Thorpenberg.

Tracklisting:

"No Room For Hope"

"Nocturnal Pulse"

"All Life Ends"

"Nocturnal Pulse":

"No Room For Hope" lyric video:

Teaser:

Night Crowned is:

Ken Romlin - Vocals

Marcus Sunesson - Guitars (ex-The Crown)

Johan Eskilsson - Guitars (Cipher System)

Janne Jaloma - Drums (Dark Funeral/session)

Henric Liljesand - Bass (ex-Nightrage)