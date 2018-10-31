NIGHT DEMON Debuts "Black Widow" Music Video

Night Demon have released an official music video for "Black Widow", a track from their 2017 album, Darkness Remains. Watch below:

Night Demon released their new triple live album, Live Darkness, back in August via Century Media Records/Shadow Kingdom Records in the US. Live Darkness is available digitally as well as on limited edition vinyl and double CD digipak. There are also be exclusive bundles available here.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Night"

“Full Speed Ahead"

“Ritual"

“Curse Of The Damned"

“Dawn Rider"

“Save Me Now"

“Hallowed Ground"

“Maiden Hell"

“Mastermind"

“On Your Own"

“Life On The Run"

“The Howling Man"

“Black Widow"

“Ancient Evil"

“Satan"

“Evil Like A Knife"

“Stranger In The Room"

“Screams In The Night"

“Flight Of The Manticore"

“The Chalice"

“Darkness Remains"

“Heavy Metal Heat"

“Night Demon"

“Screams In The Night":

“Life On The Run" video:

“Evil Like A Knife" video: