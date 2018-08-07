NIGHT DEMON Frontman JARVIS LEATHERBY On Trends In Heavy Metal - "I Think Trends Are Pretty Much Dead Because There's No Mainstream Dominance Anymore"; Video

RockPages.gr has released a video interview with Night Demon frontman Jarvis Leatherby, in which he talks about the bands he's played with, the disappointments along the way, trends and much more. Watch below.

On disappointments in the every day life of a rock/metal band: "There's disappointments every day man, you know part of touring like this there's always some thing to deal with, there's always problems... always, we're having issues right now with the stage. Like not having a power converter. The car breaks down. You get a flat tire. You play in Mexico the promoter doesn't pay you. It's just part of life I guess. Most people who try and do great things experience that kind of adversity all the time. So it's all about your attitude you have to just keep going. We're in rock-and-roll because it's who we are. I wouldn't recommend it as a career to anybody. But it's who we are, so we're in it for life. Every day is just another day, you have to have a positive attitude about it."

On the USAand being signed to a major label: "USA's great for metal. A lot of people think it's not because it's not as popular, but you gotta understand it's a huge country. It's big. it's very big you know so there's a lot of different spots. There's metalheads in every town. There's a lot of small towns in Europe where there's like no metal scene but there's a couple of guys always you know. Being on a major label gets us out in front of a lot more people that wouldn't normally listen to traditional heavy metal. We played things like the Ozzfest... more mainstream. Or like satellite radio Sirius XM is playing the band. Touring... we toured the States with Carcass, we've done a lot of crossover stuff, so we're not just pigeonholed into this small underground traditional heavy metal scene, even though we are that kind of band for sure. We're able to to transcend that and kind of take what we do to some other audiences. I don't want to say more mainstream, but some different subcultures of metal."

On trends in heavy metal: "In my opinion, I think trends are pretty much dead because there's no mainstream dominance anymore. Mainstream used to decide what the trends were. The mainstream would decide when it's time for something new, now it doesn't. Now, with the internet everybody is on social media and they basically have their own website. They're just immediately exposed to the stuff that their friends are listening to or their friends are into. And, I think if you really love something you just love it for the rest of your life and it never really dies. You may grow out of certain things and go into other areas personally but... people that love punk rock they love it their whole lives. I've seen other things rise and fall, like the thrash metal scene of the new era. Like you know doom metal is pretty big right now which I never understood cuz to me all metal is doom. It's all the same man, all of it is good. There's room for everybody and I don't think there should be any divisions. I like all different styles of metal."

Night Demon will release their new triple live album Live Darkness on August 10th via Century Media Records/Shadow Kingdom Records in the US. The track "Screams In The Night" is available for streaming below.

Live Darkness will be released digitally as well as limited edition vinyl and double CD digipak. There will also be exclusive pre-order bundles available here.

Limited Edition US configurations include:

- LP 100x Black with etching on side F

- LP 100x Crystal Clear with Smoke with etching on side F

- LP 300x Transparent Red with Smoke with etching on side F

- Double CD digipak - limited to 1,000 copies

On December 2nd, 2017, Night Demon played to a packed house of longtime friends and supporters at the Beachland Ballroom in their adopted second home of Cleveland, Ohio.

Ripping through a blistering 90 minute set, Night Demon wowed concertgoers with a comprehensive, career-spanning setlist including their entire debut EP, 2013’s Night Demon, “Full Speed Ahead”, "Screams In The Night” and “Mastermind” from 2015’s Curse Of The Damned, plus “Hallowed Ground”, "Black Widow”, “On Your Own” and “Welcome To The Night” from their current release Darkness Remains.

The entire show was recorded and now sees the light of day as Live Darkness, Night Demon’s first official live document. Darkness has never shone so brightly. Pre-order Live Darkness here.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Night"

“Full Speed Ahead"

“Ritual"

“Curse Of The Damned"

“Dawn Rider"

“Save Me Now"

“Hallowed Ground"

“Maiden Hell"

“Mastermind"

“On Your Own"

“Life On The Run"

“The Howling Man"

“Black Widow"

“Ancient Evil"

“Satan"

“Evil Like A Knife"

“Stranger In The Room"

“Screams In The Night"

“Flight Of The Manticore"

“The Chalice"

“Darkness Remains"

“Heavy Metal Heat"

“Night Demon"

“Screams In The Night":

“Life On The Run" video:

“Evil Like A Knife" video: