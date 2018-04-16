NIGHT DEMON Reveal Details For Darkness Over North America Tour 2018
April 16, 2018, 36 minutes ago
Ventura, California’s power trio Night Demon, featuring Jarvis Leatherby (vocals/bass), Armand John Anthony (guitar), and Dusty Squires (drums), have announced details for their Darkness Over North America Tour 2018 in support of their new album Darkness Remains.
The Darkness Over North America tour will feature special guests Blood Star and kicks off on August 8th at Thee Parkside in San Francisco, CA, taking the band throughout the US and Canada, ending in Austin, TX, at Come And Take It Live. Ticket information here.
Jarvis Leatherby states: "While Night Demon has been spending most of our time in Europe and other countries having already performed 150 plus shows on this album cycle, it's time to announce our return home. We have been blessed to be a part of some great major market festivals stateside since the release of Darkness Remains. Namely Ozzfest, Frost and Fire III and Strikefest in Southern California, Defenders of the Old in New York, Spring Bash in Milwaukee and Hell's Heroes in Houston. Many of you have been calling for headlining North American tour on this album, and that is exactly what we are going to deliver. Looking forward to raging with all our friends and fans."
Festival dates:
April
21 - Houston, TX - Hell’s Heroes Festival
22 - Milwaukee, WI - Spring Bash Festival
June
23 - Los Angeles, CA - Strikefest
October
5 - Ventura, CA - Frost And Fire IV
Darkness Over North America 2018 (Headline)
August
8 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
9 - Portland, OR - Analog
10 - Seattle, WA - Highline
11 - Vancouver, BC - SBC
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro
14 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
15 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
16 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s Music Joint
17 - Hilliard, OH - Satan’s Den
18 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
19 - Toronto, ON - Coalition
20 - Montreal, QC - Katacombes
21 - Boston, MA - Great Scott
22 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage
24 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
26 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
27 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club
28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live