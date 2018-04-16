NIGHT DEMON Reveal Details For Darkness Over North America Tour 2018

Ventura, California’s power trio Night Demon, featuring Jarvis Leatherby (vocals/bass), Armand John Anthony (guitar), and Dusty Squires (drums), have announced details for their Darkness Over North America Tour 2018 in support of their new album Darkness Remains.

The Darkness Over North America tour will feature special guests Blood Star and kicks off on August 8th at Thee Parkside in San Francisco, CA, taking the band throughout the US and Canada, ending in Austin, TX, at Come And Take It Live. Ticket information here.

Jarvis Leatherby states: "While Night Demon has been spending most of our time in Europe and other countries having already performed 150 plus shows on this album cycle, it's time to announce our return home. We have been blessed to be a part of some great major market festivals stateside since the release of Darkness Remains. Namely Ozzfest, Frost and Fire III and Strikefest in Southern California, Defenders of the Old in New York, Spring Bash in Milwaukee and Hell's Heroes in Houston. Many of you have been calling for headlining North American tour on this album, and that is exactly what we are going to deliver. Looking forward to raging with all our friends and fans."

Festival dates:

April

21 - Houston, TX - Hell’s Heroes Festival

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Spring Bash Festival

June

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Strikefest

October

5 - Ventura, CA - Frost And Fire IV

Darkness Over North America 2018 (Headline)

August

8 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

9 - Portland, OR - Analog

10 - Seattle, WA - Highline

11 - Vancouver, BC - SBC

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

14 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

15 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

16 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s Music Joint

17 - Hilliard, OH - Satan’s Den

18 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

19 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

20 - Montreal, QC - Katacombes

21 - Boston, MA - Great Scott

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage

24 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

26 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

27 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club

28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live