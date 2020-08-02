NIGHT DEMON Start Their Own Podcast

Welcome to the Night… You think you know Night Demon? Then the Night Demon Heavy Metal podcast is for you. Step into the darkness as they peel back the curtain to give you an unprecedented all-access look into the mind and the heart of the Demon!

We’re talking band history, song analysis, studio anecdotes, stories from the road. It’s everything a die-hard Night Demon fan could want, and more. This podcast is the only place to learn the inside scoop, the deep-dive trivia, the untold tales from the band members themselves and those closest to the Night Demon story.

Need more? The sacred Night Demon crypt will be pried open to reveal demo recordings that have never before seen the light of day, all with in-depth commentary by the band and the people who were there for the writing and recording process. This is a goldmine, a treasure trove of all things Night Demon.

Be forewarned: It’s gonna be a wild ride and it’s not for the faint of heart. Now, if you dare, strap yourself in, drink from the Chalice, and join your host Nesbit as they go full speed ahead into the world of Night Demon.

You can listen to the first episode now at this location.