NIGHT DEMON Streaming "Screams In The Night" From Upcoming Triple Live Album, Live Darkness

Night Demon will release their new triple live album Live Darkness on August 10th via Century Media Records/Shadow Kingdom Records in the US. The track "Screams In The Night" is available for streaming below.

Live Darkness will be released digitally as well as limited edition vinyl and double CD digipak. There will also be exclusive pre-order bundles available here.

Limited Edition US configurations include:

- LP 100x Black with etching on side F

- LP 100x Crystal Clear with Smoke with etching on side F

- LP 300x Transparent Red with Smoke with etching on side F

- Double CD digipak - limited to 1,000 copies

On December 2nd, 2017, Night Demon, featuring Jarvis Leatherby (vocals/bass), Armand John Anthony (guitar) and Dusty Squires (drums), played to a packed house of longtime friends and supporters at the Beachland Ballroom in their adopted second home of Cleveland, Ohio.

Ripping through a blistering 90 minute set, Night Demon wowed concertgoers with a comprehensive, career-spanning setlist including their entire debut EP, 2013’s Night Demon, “Full Speed Ahead”, "Screams In The Night” and “Mastermind” from 2015’s Curse Of The Damned, plus “Hallowed Ground”, "Black Widow”, “On Your Own” and “Welcome To The Night” from their current release Darkness Remains.

The entire show was recorded and now sees the light of day as Live Darkness, Night Demon’s first official live document. Darkness has never shone so brightly. Pre-order Live Darkness here.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Night"

“Full Speed Ahead"

“Ritual"

“Curse Of The Damned"

“Dawn Rider"

“Save Me Now"

“Hallowed Ground"

“Maiden Hell"

“Mastermind"

“On Your Own"

“Life On The Run"

“The Howling Man"

“Black Widow"

“Ancient Evil"

“Satan"

“Evil Like A Knife"

“Stranger In The Room"

“Screams In The Night"

“Flight Of The Manticore"

“The Chalice"

“Darkness Remains"

“Heavy Metal Heat"

“Night Demon"

“Screams In The Night":

“Life On The Run" video:

“Evil Like A Knife" video: