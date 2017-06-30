NIGHT DEMON To Release 7” Vinyl / Digital Single “Black Widow” Including Cover Of BLACK SABBATH’s “Turn Up The Night”; More European Tour Dates Announced

California metal outfit, Night Demon, are set to unveil a special treat for their European fans: a limited 7" vinyl single for the song "Black Widow”, taken from the band's new record, Darkness Remains.

Jarvis Leatherby says: "We are pleased to announce the release of the first vinyl single from our latest release Darkness Remains! Our cover of Black Sabbath's “Turn Up The Night” serves as the B-side, and really goes hand in hand with the content of the A-side. Take a journey into the night with the illustrious kiss of death. Beware the wrath of the Black Widow!"

"Black Widow" will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on July 14th as a 7" vinyl single (limited to 1,000 pieces), download and stream.

Tracklisting:

Side 1:

“Black Widow”

Side 2:

“Turn Up The Night” (Black Sabbath cover)

You can get the limited vinyl single at the live shows listed below or via the following links:

- EMP

- Nuclear Blast Germany

- Napalm Records

- HR Records

Tour dates:

July

22 - Crispendorf, Germany - Chaos Descends Festival

25 - Gothenburg, Sweden - The Abyss

27 - Brande/Hörnerkirchen, Germany - Headbanger's Open Air

28 - Kiel, Germany - Alter Meierei (with Nervosa)

29 - Kassel, Germany - Fiasko

30 - Frankfurt, Germany - AU Squat

August

1 - Weimar, Germany - Gerber 3

3 - Cologne, Germany - Underground (with Crowbar)

4 - Hohenstaufen, Germany - Downhill Festival

5 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus (with Flotsam And Jetsam)

8 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturrampe

9 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records

10 - Schlotheim, Germany - PartySan Open Air

11 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

13 - Paris, France - Le Klub

14 - Gent, Belgium - Casa Papa Giovanni

15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage (Club)

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival