NIGHT DEMON To Release 7” Vinyl / Digital Single “Black Widow” Including Cover Of BLACK SABBATH’s “Turn Up The Night”; More European Tour Dates Announced
June 30, 2017, an hour ago
California metal outfit, Night Demon, are set to unveil a special treat for their European fans: a limited 7" vinyl single for the song "Black Widow”, taken from the band's new record, Darkness Remains.
Jarvis Leatherby says: "We are pleased to announce the release of the first vinyl single from our latest release Darkness Remains! Our cover of Black Sabbath's “Turn Up The Night” serves as the B-side, and really goes hand in hand with the content of the A-side. Take a journey into the night with the illustrious kiss of death. Beware the wrath of the Black Widow!"
"Black Widow" will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on July 14th as a 7" vinyl single (limited to 1,000 pieces), download and stream.
Tracklisting:
Side 1:
“Black Widow”
Side 2:
“Turn Up The Night” (Black Sabbath cover)
You can get the limited vinyl single at the live shows listed below or via the following links:
- EMP
- Nuclear Blast Germany
- Napalm Records
- HR Records
Tour dates:
July
22 - Crispendorf, Germany - Chaos Descends Festival
25 - Gothenburg, Sweden - The Abyss
27 - Brande/Hörnerkirchen, Germany - Headbanger's Open Air
28 - Kiel, Germany - Alter Meierei (with Nervosa)
29 - Kassel, Germany - Fiasko
30 - Frankfurt, Germany - AU Squat
August
1 - Weimar, Germany - Gerber 3
3 - Cologne, Germany - Underground (with Crowbar)
4 - Hohenstaufen, Germany - Downhill Festival
5 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus (with Flotsam And Jetsam)
8 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturrampe
9 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records
10 - Schlotheim, Germany - PartySan Open Air
11 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
13 - Paris, France - Le Klub
14 - Gent, Belgium - Casa Papa Giovanni
15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage (Club)
16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival