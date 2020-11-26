NIGHTFALL Announce Back Catalogue Reissues; "As Your God Is Failing Once Again" Performance Video Streaming

Greek melodic metal masters, Nightfall, will be releasing their back catalogue on vinyl and CD formats. The band's five most influential albums will be released via Season Of Mist in the first two months of 2021. The exact releases are as follows:

January 29, 2021:

Parade Into Centuries (1992)

Macabre Sunsets (1993)

Athenian Echoes + Eons Aura EP (1995)

February 12, 2021:

Lesbian Show (1997)

Diva Futura + Electronegative EP (1999)

The reissues are now available for pre-order here. The original albums are already available on all digital platforms.

Vocalist Efthimis comments on the reissues: "The glorious decade of the 90s is never outdated. It is the mother of all good music and rebellious styles rooted deep in the heart of the death and black scene. Nightfall have been an active part of this movement, and we are more than excited to have the chance to see these releases coming out again. And some of them, never printed on vinyl before; Athenian Echoes, Lesbian Show and Diva Futura. This is wonderful. As band we decided to keep the original artwork and the original sound to let old fans remember the greatness of those times and the younger ones to taste the real thing. There is nothing better than maintaining originality in a reissue. And these releases do exactly this to the favor of the listener who wants to travel back in times of wonder and pure creativity. It is a cult relic that well preserves the powerful mysticism of the enchanting atmosphere of the 90s’ magic era!"

In celebration, the band has also released a brand new performance video for the track "As Your God Is Failing Once Again", which is taken from the album Macabre Sunsets. The video was shot at the Sierra Studio's last summer and can be viewed below.

Nightfall will release their brand new album in March 2021. Stay tuned for more info and a new track.