NIGHTRAGE Celebrate 20 Years In 2020

"Great news is coming for all you our beloved fans," says Nightrage.

"Soon we will announce the date for the release of the first digital single from the upcoming first ever Nightrage demo 2000. The album will contain 11 songs. Soon we will also announce the release date for the demo 2000 that will be released from Despotz Records in CD, LP and digital format."

"Also we are going to make some new anniversary shirts and the design that we got from Vagelis Petikas from Revolver Design is super awesome! We are excited to get our hands on it asap. In the meantime, Marios Iliopoulos jamming more riffs for all of you. Stay metal and safe!"

(Photo - Evelina Szczesik / Ever Vision Art)