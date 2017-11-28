NIGHTWISH Announce Decades: World Tour 2018

In 1996 Tuomas Holopainen made a three-song demo that eventually lead to his first recording contract with his brand new band, Nightwish. Fast forward 20 years, over 2,000 concerts and 8 million sold albums later, the band are the biggest female-fronted European metal band that will now celebrate their 20-year career with a 2CD compilation (out on Nuclear Blast worldwide in March 2018) and with a nine-month World Tour with a special setlist full of surprises.

The Decades: World Tour 2018 will start from North America in March 2018 and after the summer festivals it is time to unleash the European leg.

March

9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore

12 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

13 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theater

14 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

17 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

18 - Albany, NY - The Egg

20 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

23 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

28 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

29 - St. Louis, MO - Touhill Performing Arts Center

30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth

31 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

April

2 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

5 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

7 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theater

8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theatre

13 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

14 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

17 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theater

21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

22 - Miami, FL - Olympia Theater

May

18 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Suurhall

July

21 - Lahti, Finland - Mukkulan Tapahtumapuisto

November

2 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

5 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-Arena

10 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Arena

13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Incheba Expo Arena

14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

16 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

17 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

23 - Nuremberg, Germany - Arena

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

27 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

December

4 - Milan, Italy - Medionalum Forum

5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

More European dates to be announced later.