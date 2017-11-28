NIGHTWISH Announce Decades: World Tour 2018
November 28, 2017, 38 minutes ago
In 1996 Tuomas Holopainen made a three-song demo that eventually lead to his first recording contract with his brand new band, Nightwish. Fast forward 20 years, over 2,000 concerts and 8 million sold albums later, the band are the biggest female-fronted European metal band that will now celebrate their 20-year career with a 2CD compilation (out on Nuclear Blast worldwide in March 2018) and with a nine-month World Tour with a special setlist full of surprises.
The Decades: World Tour 2018 will start from North America in March 2018 and after the summer festivals it is time to unleash the European leg.
March
9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore
12 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
13 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theater
14 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
17 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
18 - Albany, NY - The Egg
20 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
23 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
26 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
28 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre
29 - St. Louis, MO - Touhill Performing Arts Center
30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth
31 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
April
2 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium
3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
5 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
7 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theater
8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
12 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theatre
13 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
14 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
17 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theater
21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing
22 - Miami, FL - Olympia Theater
May
18 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Suurhall
July
21 - Lahti, Finland - Mukkulan Tapahtumapuisto
November
2 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena
5 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
9 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-Arena
10 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Arena
13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Incheba Expo Arena
14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
16 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
17 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena
22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
23 - Nuremberg, Germany - Arena
24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle
27 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
December
4 - Milan, Italy - Medionalum Forum
5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
More European dates to be announced later.