NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARCO HIETALA Premiers "Isäni Ääni" Music Video
May 15, 2019, 16 hours ago
Nightwish bassist/vocalist Marco Hietala (aka Marko Hietala) has released a video for "Isäni ääni", a track from his upcoming debut solo album, Mustan sydämen rovio, out on May 24. Pre-order the upcoming release here, and watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Kiviä"
"Isäni ääni"
"Tähti, hiekka ja varjo"
"Kuolleiden jumalten poika"
"Laulu sinulle"
"Minä olen tie"
"Juoksen rautateitä"
"Vapauden kuolinmarssi"
"Unelmoin öisin"
"Totuus vapauttaa"
"Isäni ääni" video:
Teaser:
Tuonela Magazine spoke with Marco about all things related to the solo album, and his future plans. Watch below:
For more info, visit Hietala's official Facebook page, here.
(Photo - Andrea Beckers)