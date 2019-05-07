NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARCO HIETALA To Release Debut Solo Album This Month

Nightwish bassist/vocalist Marco Hietala (aka Marko Hietala) will release his debut solo album, Mustan sydämen rovio, on May 24. Pre-order the upcoming release here.

Tracklisting:

"Kiviä"

"Isäni ääni"

"Tähti, hiekka ja varjo"

"Kuolleiden jumalten poika"

"Laulu sinulle"

"Minä olen tie"

"Juoksen rautateitä"

"Vapauden kuolinmarssi"

"Unelmoin öisin"

"Totuus vapauttaa"

Teaser:

Tuonela Magazine spoke with Marco about all things related to the solo album, and his future plans. Watch below:

(Photo - Andrea Beckers)