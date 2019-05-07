NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARCO HIETALA To Release Debut Solo Album This Month

May 7, 2019, 2 hours ago

Nightwish bassist/vocalist Marco Hietala (aka Marko Hietala) will release his debut solo album, Mustan sydämen rovio, on May 24. Pre-order the upcoming release here.

Tracklisting:

"Kiviä"
"Isäni ääni"
"Tähti, hiekka ja varjo"
"Kuolleiden jumalten poika"
"Laulu sinulle"
"Minä olen tie"
"Juoksen rautateitä"
"Vapauden kuolinmarssi"
"Unelmoin öisin"
"Totuus vapauttaa"

Teaser:

Tuonela Magazine spoke with Marco about all things related to the solo album, and his future plans. Watch below:

For more info, visit Hietala's official Facebook page, here.

(Photo - Andrea Beckers)



