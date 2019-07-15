NIGHTWISH Begin Work On New Studio Album; Drummer JUKKA NEVALAINEN Official Leaves Band

Finland-based symphonic metal masters, Nightwish, have begun work on their upcoming ninth studio album, set to be released in spring 2020.

Below you will find a statement from Jukka Nevalainen, who's been the drummer in the band since their 1997 debut album, Angels Fall First:

“It has now been five years since my difficult decision, due to severe insomnia, to step aside from the Vehicle of Spirit of Nightwish. This included the previous studio album and the tours which followed.

"As I then expected, it turned out to be the right thing to do. These days I'm doing fantastic, and hardly ever need to deal with any sleeping issues. It also dawned on me that having more time to merely focus on band - related things happening behind the curtains made all the difference.

"Having said this, I have decided not to push my luck by returning to the band. My dear pal Kai Hahto will take my place as a full-time member of the band. I will continue to take care of the band's businesses in the background, and I'm very much looking forward to what other adventures life has to offer!

"My sincere thank yous for the band and the fans for the glorious time we shared!“ - Jukka

(Photo - Timo Isoaho)