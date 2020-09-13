NIGHTWISH Crew Releases Official Video For "Sleeping Sun" From CREWISH: Unemployed Blacksmiths Album
Nightwish founder / keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen recently checked in with the following news:
"Peculiar times spawn peculiar ideas, and that's exactly what our beloved Crew has been up to lately!
"Crewish - Unemployed Blacksmiths features their interpretations of five Nightwish songs, everything played, sung and recorded by them, and it's something guaranteed to put a big smile on your face.
"Our branch of industry has been struck hard by the recent events, and if you wish to support our Crew in a tangible way, please join us and get your copy of this once-in-a-lifetime album now. Available only from Nightwish Shop. All the profits from this album will go directly to our technicians, the band or the record label will not touch a cent. Thanks, and stay safe everybody."
The Crew has released an official video for their take on the Nightwish song "Sleeping Sun", which was released as a single in 1999 and later added to the Oceanborn album (1998) as a bonus track. Check it out below.
Check out a trailer below, and find more details here.
Tracklisting:
"Sleeping Sun"
"Wish I Had An Angel"
"Amaranth"
"Nemo"
"Elan"