NIGHTWISH Enter Worldwide Charts With Human. :II: Nature. Album
April 24, 2020, 17 minutes ago
Nightwish recently released their long-awaited ninth record, Human. :II: Nature., that has now conquered the charts worldwide, including #1 in their home-country Finland and Germany and #2 in Canada, Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. Further chart-entries below.
Global Chart entries:
Finland #1
Germany #1
Canada #2
Austria #2
Switzerland #2
Hungary #2
Poland #3
Portugal #3
Australia #4
Norway #4
Czech Republic # 4
Netherlands #4
Japan #8
Scotland #9
Belgium #11
Sweden #11
Slovakia #12
Italy #45
UK #53
France #53
USA #110
Digital:
Global: Amazon Music - Top Releases All Genres – Global - #7, Amazon Music - Rock – Global #3, Deezer – All Genres - Top 200 Global #4, Deezer – Rock - Top 200 Global #1
Finland – Apple Music All Genres #1
Sweden - Apple Music All Genres #7
Norway - Apple Music All Genres #2
Germany - Apple Music All Genres #12, Deezer Top 200 #3
Netherlands – Apple Music All Genres #4, Deezer Top 200 #3
Switzerland - Apple Music All Genres #10
Russia – Apple Music All Genres #2
Austria – Apple Music Rock #1
USA – iTunes All Genres #2, Deezer Top 200 #2
UK – Apple Music Rock #3, Deezer Top 200 #3
France – Apple Music Rock #1, Deezer Top 200 #2
Brasil – Deezer Top 200 #2
Mexico – Apple Music Rock #1, Deezer Top 200 #2
Several Top 20 entries on Apple Music, Deezer & Amazon Music in Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand and the US/CA.
