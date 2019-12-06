NIGHTWISH Release "Élan" Video From Decades: Live In Buenos Aires Multi-Format Release, Out Now

Nightwish have released a performance video for "Élan", featured on the band's Decades: Live In Buenos Aires release, out today. Watch the clip below.

Released back in 2018, Decades was so much more than a run-of-the-mill best-of. This comprehensive chronology of the band’s first two decades not only marked the band’s 20th anniversary; it was also the end of yet another era in the stellar career of Finland’s internationally most successful group. The consequent tour, too, was so much more than a regular anniversary run; from March 9 to December 15, 2018, the seventh Nightwish world tour enthralled 82 cities across Europe, North America and South America - armed with a once-in-a-lifetime setlist.

Enter the stage Decades: Live In Buenos Aires! The divine new live release from Finland’s finest was captured by 19 cameras on that extraordinary night in Argentina. Nightwish came out to the rousing "End Of All Hope" and took their bow to the unmatched epic "Ghost Love Score". In between saw a set filled with pure trailblazing Finnish glory - incorporating distinguished tracks "Wish I Had An Angel", "Sacrament Of Wilderness", "Elvenpath", "Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean", "Dead Boy’s Poem" and many more… The evening saw countless goose bumps and unforgettable scenes - the definition of an unforgettable night, now documented for all eternity.

The title is available in BluRay Digibook, 2CD Digipak, BluRay+2CD Earbook, and 3LP editions. Order your copy at the official Nightwish webshop here, or from Nuclear Blast here.

Tracklisting:

Blu-ray

"Swanheart"

"End Of All Hope"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

"10th Man Down"

"Come Cover Me"

"Gethsemane"

"Élan"

"Sacrament Of Wilderness"

"Deep Silent Complete"

"Dead Boy’s Poem"

"Elvenjig"

"Elvenpath"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Amaranth"

"The Carpenter"

"The Kinslayer"

"Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean"

"Nemo"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"The Greatest Show On Earth"

"Ghost Love Score"

CD1

"Swanheart"

"End Of All Hope"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

"10th Man Down"

"Come Cover Me"

"Gethsemane"

"Élan"

"Sacrament Of Wilderness"

"Deep Silent Complete"

"Dead Boy’s Poem"

"Elvenjig"

"Elvenpath"

"I Want My Tears Back"

CD2

"Amaranth"

"The Carpenter"

"The Kinslayer"

"Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean"

"Nemo"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"The Greatest Show On Earth"

"Ghost Love Score"

3LP (33 RPM)

Side A

"Swanheart"

"End Of All Hope"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

"10th Man Down"

"Come Cover Me"

Side B

"Gethsemane"

"Élan"

"Sacrament Of Wilderness"

"Deep Silent Complete"

Side C

"Dead Boy’s Poem"

"Elvenjig"

"Elvenpath"

"I Want My Tears Back"

Side D

"Amaranth"

"The Carpenter"

"The Kinslayer"

"Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean"

Side E

"Nemo"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"Ghost Love Score"

Side F

"The Greatest Show On Earth"

"Élan" video:

"Slaying The Dreamer" video:

"Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean" video: