NIGHTWISH's TROY DONOCKLEY Talks "Harvest" Single In New Countdown Video

In the clip below, Nightwish's Troy Donockley talks about the second single, "Harvest", for the band's forthcoming new album, Human. :II: Nature., due to be issued on April 10th via Nuclear Blast.

When Nightwish announce a new studio album people tend to take notice. They know that something special is brewing. Band leader Tuomas Holopainen once said that whenever he creates a new record he has the intention of capturing something rare and unique, a monument and a true album experience. In 2020 he’s certain to achieve his objective once again.

The long-awaited record, following 2015’s critically-acclaimed Endless Forms Most Beautiful, will be a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

Human. :II: Nature. was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Music"

"Noise"

"Shoemaker"

"Harvest"

"Pan"

"How’s The Heart?"

"Procession"

"Tribal"

"Endlessness"

Disc 2:

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene" (incl. “Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal”)

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra"

"Noise"

"Harvest"

Check out the BraveWords coverage of the Human. :II: Nature. listening session feature at this location.