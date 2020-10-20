NIGHTWISH Share Previously Unreleased Live Video For "Yours Is An Empty Hope"

October 20, 2020, 23 minutes ago

Nightwish have released a previously unseen live video for "Yours Is An Empty Hope", shot at Teatro Metropólitan in Mexico City on October 15, 2015.

Says Nightwish founder/keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen: "We dug up Ville Lipiäinen's archives and came across with some never seen live footage from the past tours. Something to reminisce while waiting for the Human. :II: Nature. tour to finally start. More to come soon!"



