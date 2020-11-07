NIGHTWISH - Two Shows In Mexico Added To October 2021 Tour Schedule

Nightwish have checked in with the following announcement:

"Even though we have to move some dates again, we have good news! We have been able to add two dates in Mexico! We look forward to playing in front of you! Stay safe!"

The band's tour schedule for Central and South America is as follows:

October

12 - Guadalajara, Mexico - TBA

13 - Mexico City, Mexico - TBA

16 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Luna Part

19 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican

22 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio

24 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Das Américas

Nightwish have released a previously unseen live video for "Yours Is An Empty Hope", shot at Teatro Metropólitan in Mexico City on October 15, 2015.

Says Nightwish founder/keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen: "We dug up Ville Lipiäinen's archives and came across with some never seen live footage from the past tours. Something to reminisce while waiting for the Human. :II: Nature. tour to finally start. More to come soon!"