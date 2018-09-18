NIGHTWISH - Upcoming Shows In São Paulo And Buenos Aires To Be Filmed For DVD Release

Word has come down that Nightwish will film their upcoming shows in São Paulo, Brazil and Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 28th and 30th respectively for a new DVD.

Keyboardist / founder Tuomas Holopainen comments: "The majority of these songs that we are doing on this tour are never gonna be played again, I think, so it's a good idea to immortalize them."

TotalRock Radio caught up with Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen at this year's edition of the Wacken Open Air. In the clip below she discusses the band's plans for a new studio album, her second official record as the voice of Nightwish, and the band's creative process.

Holopainen is featured in a Q&A session below, which took place at the Kitee International Music And Art Festival in Kitee, Finland earlier this month. He discusses the making of the band's next album, which he stated previously won't be released until 2020.