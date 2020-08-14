NIGHTWISH Uploads Official Live Video For "The Phantom Of The Opera"

Nightwish have uploaded the video below, featuring "The Phantom Of The Opera, taken from End Of An Era. Recorded at their live performance at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on October 21, 2005, the final concert of a long worldwide tour for the album, Once.  

Says Nightwish: "After an unofficial video crossing 70 million views, we decided to upload it ourselves for you to enjoy in full proper quality! ENJOY!"



