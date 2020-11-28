NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Covers "Alone" By HEART In New Video

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with a new video from lockdown, along with the following message:

"Picking 'Alone' from Heart as my second cover on YouTube felt like the right decision. I have performed this song with Nightwish, After Forever and even at the Christmas Metal Symphony! So when I saw many of you requesting this song, I got to work! Hope you enjoy it! Music by Joost van den Broek."

Jansen recently released an English-language version of her solo song, "The Fight Goes On". The original Dutch-language version of the track, "De Beelden Blijven", was written by Han Kooreneef and recorded for the documentary Kinderen In Oorlog: 75 Jaar Later in cooperation with War Child.

War Child is an organization that provides education and psychological care for children in conflict zones across the world.

Says Jansen: "War Child is providing aid in Beirut as we speak and that makes this song extra important. Because the fight goes on. In so many places on this beautiful green earth help and support is vital for the future of children hurt by war and other forms of terror."

"War Child helps children worldwide who suffer from the traumas of war. They want to help them with their invisible scars, to break the silence about their experiences on a child-friendly way through music, play and interaction with other children. So called psycho-social help."