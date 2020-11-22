NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Posts First Episode Of Online Masterclass (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with the following:

"My very first online vocal lesson / masterclass! And of course, we start with and introduction and the basics! This episode we talk about the importance of breathing technique, your jaw, warm-up routines and generally what we are going to be working on.

I am starting this series as many of you have asked me for advise, tips, vocal lessons and masterclasses. With this series I hope to share some of my knowledge and experience, coming from years of learning, studying and performing, with you. Are you with me?"

Jansen recently checked in with a new video from lockdown along with the following message:

"Freja has been listening to singing 'Let It Go' from the Disney movie, Frozen, for months. For fun and also because I miss performing for you, I decided to cover 'Let It Go' for all of you! It has been stuck in my head for months, so now it's your turn. We added a bit of a rock & metal sound to it and gave it a bit of our own twist! The music was performed by Oscar Fläring from The Fouxes."