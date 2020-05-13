NIGHTWISH Were Turned Down By Conservationist DAVID ATTENBOROUGH - "It Was Very Impressive That A Man Of His Stature Would Write To Us And Explain That He Just Didn’t Have The Time," Says FLOOR JANSEN
In a new interview with NME, Nightwish singer Floor Jansen talks about the band's new album Human. :II: Nature., Swedish lockdown and why the world's greatest conservationist turned them down. An excerpt follows:
NME: I think it’s fair to say that you’re not the only member of Nightwish that bloody loves nature. The band just teamed up with the conservation charity the World Land Trust. Tell me about that...
Floor: “They’re a great organization. The video for the last song on the album, ‘Ad Astra’, was filmed in conjunction with them. They work to preserve our planet by buying up areas of land and preserving them. I think it’s hypocritical that we’re telling Brazil that they need to save their rainforest when European’s have absolutely decimated their own. But at the same time, we really do need to save the rainforest or we’re facing a climate crisis. The World Land Trust works with governments to find alternative financial outlets for local people to stop logging and deforestation. You can’t just say to people, ‘Stop doing this’. You need to consider the human impact, then the environmental one. We found out about them via David Attenborough being a patron…”
NME: Please tell me he’s a fan...
Floor: “We tried to get him to speak on the album. We wrote him a letter and he wrote one back, declining, but it was very impressive that a man of his stature would write personally to us and explain that he just didn’t have the time right now.”
Read the complete interview at NME.com.
Nightwish have updated their European tour schedule for 2020, adding shows in Hamburg, Zurich, Prague and Gliwice to the November / December run. The complete schedule is now as follows:
November
16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
18 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena NEW
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome
23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
25 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
29 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
December
1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion NEW
3 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
4 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
6 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena NEW
7 – Budapest, Hungary - Arena
9 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena
10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
12 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
13 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena NEW
14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
16 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
18 - London, England - SSE Arena Wembley
