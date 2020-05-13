NIGHTWISH Were Turned Down By Conservationist DAVID ATTENBOROUGH - "It Was Very Impressive That A Man Of His Stature Would Write To Us And Explain That He Just Didn’t Have The Time," Says FLOOR JANSEN

In a new interview with NME, Nightwish singer Floor Jansen talks about the band's new album Human. :II: Nature., Swedish lockdown and why the world's greatest conservationist turned them down. An excerpt follows:

NME: I think it’s fair to say that you’re not the only member of Nightwish that bloody loves nature. The band just teamed up with the conservation charity the World Land Trust. Tell me about that...

Floor: “They’re a great organization. The video for the last song on the album, ‘Ad Astra’, was filmed in conjunction with them. They work to preserve our planet by buying up areas of land and preserving them. I think it’s hypocritical that we’re telling Brazil that they need to save their rainforest when European’s have absolutely decimated their own. But at the same time, we really do need to save the rainforest or we’re facing a climate crisis. The World Land Trust works with governments to find alternative financial outlets for local people to stop logging and deforestation. You can’t just say to people, ‘Stop doing this’. You need to consider the human impact, then the environmental one. We found out about them via David Attenborough being a patron…”

NME: Please tell me he’s a fan...

Floor: “We tried to get him to speak on the album. We wrote him a letter and he wrote one back, declining, but it was very impressive that a man of his stature would write personally to us and explain that he just didn’t have the time right now.”

Nightwish have updated their European tour schedule for 2020, adding shows in Hamburg, Zurich, Prague and Gliwice to the November / December run. The complete schedule is now as follows:

November

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

18 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena NEW

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome

23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

25 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

December

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion NEW

3 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

4 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

6 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena NEW

7 – Budapest, Hungary - Arena

9 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

12 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

13 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena NEW

14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

18 - London, England - SSE Arena Wembley

