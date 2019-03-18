NIHILITY Stream "Organic Fallacies" From Thus Spoke The Antichrist

Portugese black / death metal divison Nihility presents "Organic Fallacies", the first track from their debut album, Thus Spoke The Antichrist.

The notoriously agressive delivery of sound rooted in death and black metal is the band's trademark. The lyrical content explores the definition of nihilism as a philosophy and a way of life, passing through the many different ways of nihilism, how it's understood and adjusts to everyday life and society as a whole.

Nihility will release their new album, Thus Spoke The Antichrist, on May 24th in CD and digital formats. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below:

"Indulge Self Restraint"

"Organic Fallacies"

"Shallow Ataraxia"

"Thus Spoke The Antichrist"

"Spirit Of Contempt"

"Will To Nothingness"

"Abeyance Of Own"

"Prophecy Of Denial"

For further details, visit Nihility on Facebook.