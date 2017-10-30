NIKKI SIXX Talking About "Completely Taking Everything Off The Plate For 2018"

Nikki Sixx was recently joined by comedian Dean Delray for a social media book signing of the tenth anniversary edition of The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rockstar. Portions of their chat, during which Sixx reveals his future plans, have been transcribed as follows:

"I'm working on developing some TV shows right now. And maybe doing a one-man kind of tour. It's something I'd be interested in doing. I got a little taste of that… Vince (Neil) would ask me to go on stage and say a few words during the (Mötley Crüe) show to give him a rest or to get some water or something, and it turned into being, like, fifteen minutes. And I'd be, like, 'I hate this,' and the guys in Mötley were, like, 'Man, the fans love it.' And I started thinking, maybe this is something I can go out and… not like stand-up, 'cause I don't think it'd be comedy, but it would be like talking about my life (with) a lot of funny stories."

Sixx also confirmed there are "no tour plans for Sixx:A.M. James (Michael - vocalist) and DJ (Ashba - guitarist) and me talked at the beginning of this year, and I think that the idea of Sixx:A.M. being a side project has been just the way it's been, and we went out and started focusing on it being a main project. And I think DJ has a bunch of stuff he wants to do musically, and he has this media company that he focuses on that he does really good at. And James is a producer and a songwriter."

"Right now is the first time where I'm actually not in a band, and I'm not gonna have radio, and as of January 1st, I don't have a job. Like, what's gonna happen with this brain with all that free time?"

Sixx "talked with my office about completely taking everything off the plate for 2018. It'd be the first time since I've been… somewhere between thirteen and fifteen years old where I haven't had a job. I'm a blue-collar, hard-working guy. So I just wanna go in… My calendar is gonna look like this: January 1st — nothing. And it's gonna go that way until I find something that I wanna plug in, whether it's a podcast or doing some of this other stuff we talked about. I'm also writing another book. I enjoy writing."

To commemorate more than a decade of sobriety and life lessons learned, Nikki Sixx and Sixx:A.M. revisit the seminal work; announcing Tenth Anniversary Editions of the book and album in multiple formats including: digital LP, CD, CD / DVD, and Special Edition Vinyl, and Graphic Novel. Fans can get a jump start by pre-ordering these and more exclusively at PledgeMusic.

Nikki Sixx got sober sixteen years ago. A decade ago he shared this story with the world. And yet with the modern opioid crisis looming larger than ever; Sixx’s journey to sobriety and the words and music it inspired remains poignantly relevant.

Chronicling the year of decadence and depravity that almost cost Sixx his life during the recording and tour for Mötley Crüe’s seminal 1987 album Girls Girls Girls, the book not only became a worldwide bestseller but also spawned the band Sixx:A.M., and Sixx’s nationally syndicated daily iHeart Media rock radio show, Sixx Sense with Nikki Sixx.

Says Sixx: “Over the last ten years I’ve met so many people who have thanked me for The Heroin Diaries and say that it saved their lives,” explains Nikki. “But the truth is, writing The Heroin Diaries saved my life too.”

Journey back again into this mega–New York Times bestselling survivor’s story in one of the most “harrowing” (Rolling Stone) and “heartbreaking” (The New York Times) memoirs of addiction ever published and the soundtrack it inspired. The once-shattered rock star shares raw and mesmerizing journal entries from the year he plunged to rock bottom - and his courageous decision to pick himself up and start living again. In never-before-seen photos and exclusive new chapters, Nikki reflects on his decade of sobriety in this expanded 10th anniversary edition of the book.

Sixx:A.M. also celebrates its 10-year anniversary with the re-release of The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack: 10th Anniversary Edition. Comprised of James Michael (vocalist, producer, songwriter), Dj Ashba (guitarist, songwriter) Nikki Sixx (bassist, songwriter), the group initially came together to write, record, and co-produce The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack, which sold over 300,000 copies, and includes the #1 hit single, “Life Is Beautiful”, which became radio’s most played rock song of 2008. Over the past decade Sixx:A.M. has become a full-fledged global rock powerhouse, releasing four additional albums, multiple Top 5 hits and playing the biggest festivals and arenas around the world.

The Heroin Diaries: Ten Year Anniversary Edition by Nikki Sixx is out October 24th via Gallery Books / Simon & Schuster featuring a new cover, never-before-seen photos and exclusive brand new chapters.

The Heroin Diaries: 10th Anniversary Edition Soundtrack by Sixx:A.M. will be released October 27th via Eleven Seven Music as a digital album, CD, and CD/DVD. A limited edition vinyl package will also come later this year. All music configurations feature new artwork, personal notes from the band and include three newly re-imagined tracks: “Life Is Beautiful 2017”, “Accidents Can Happen 2017”, and “Girl With Golden Eyes 2017”.

Also on pre-sale is The Heroin Diaries graphic novel, a collaboration that Nikki Sixx and Heavy Metal recently announced at ComicCon San Diego. The Graphic Novel presents The Heroin Diaries from a different angle and gives both insight and understanding to the deadly trap and temptation of addiction adapted by Rantz Hoseley, illustrated by Danijel Zezelj, and Keiron Dwyer, an with exclusive cover art by David Mack.

