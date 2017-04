In this episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, death metal band Nile discusses their ultimate tour lineup.

Upcoming Nile live dates are listed below:

August

3 - Wacken Open Air 2017 - Wacken, Germany

10 - Brutal Assault 2017 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic

11 - Party.San Metal Open Air 2017 - Obermehler, Germany

13 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2017 - Râşnov, Romania