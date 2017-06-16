NILE - KARL SANDERS' Custom KxK Double Neck Guitar Up For Grabs On eBay

Karl Sanders of Nile is selling his custom KxK double neck guitar via eBay. The auction, which ends June 20th, can be viewed here. The official description reads as follows:

“This rare, one-of-a-kind instrument was hand built by Rob Kauffman of KXK for me during the Those Whom The Gods Detest album recordings. I needed a guitar that could play in multiple tunings for live touring purposes, specifically for the songs 'Kafir' and 'Hittite Dung Incantation'. (Those tracks had guitars in both the regular Nile tuning of Drop A, and guitar solos in Drop D tuning.) So, Rob took on the task of designing and building this incredible guitar. He worked around the clock non-stop for two months to get it done and ready for Metal in time for our first US Tour for Those Whom.

I am only letting this guitar go because my home suffered extensive damage from a recent freak hailstorm, and we now need to replace the roof and do a lot of other costly repairs. But, for whatever reason, this act-of-God may be my misfortune, but good news for anyone looking for a unique and special instrument.

This axe has undeniable mojo; it sounds incredibly toneful on both necks, and is especially playable. The small, hand shaved necks are very comfortable, and effortless to play, and the 24 ¾ scale means that this guitar is not neck-heavy. Weight was a consideration during design, so Rob took great care to use lightweight Mahogany for the body, so that the guitar is quite comfortable to wear on a strap for stand–up playing. This guitar is equipped with Seymour Duncan Invaders, wired straight with no volume or tone knobs – so it literally screams with genuine unadulterated searing tone. It has locking Shaller tuners, and dual Genuine Floyd Rose Locking Tail pieces. Currently, the top neck tremolo is floating, and the bottom tremolo is blocked off, but it is just a small block of wood and can be easily removed if someone preferred both bridges be free floating. The guitar also has fully scalloped ebony fretboards; which are immaculately executed and perfectly uniform all the way up the neck; in an uber deep carve that Gary Holt of Exodus refers to as 'half-pipes'.

This guitar was made to be a serious Metal Machine, and I can tell you that it performed like a champ on every tour it was used, and was an inspiring weapon-of-choice during subsequent Nile recordings. It has a genuine Metal History, and serious mojo and vibe, and is also quite beautiful as a work of Guitar-building Art. The finish is a simple clear and clean light oil , meant to let the natural guitar tone resonate freely , and to show off the beauty of the wood and the custom Graphic wood inlay – which is the Symbol for the Those Whom The Gods Detest album artwork. This guitar is in EXCELLENT condition.”