NILE's KARL SANDERS Chooses Favourite Metal Bands / Eras In Battle Of The Bands (Video)

Nile mastermind Karl Sanders is featured in the new Nuclear Blast clip below in a battle of the band, being forced to choose between classic metal bands and line-ups. Check out the pain below.

Nile recently released a lyric video for "Snake Pit Mating Frenzy", featured on their ninth album, Vile Nilotic Rites, out today via Nuclear Blast. Find the clip below.

Karl Sanders comments, “The arrival of the release day of Vile Nilotic Rites is the long awaited culmination of not only years of passionate, dedicated work from everyone involved, but also the sweeping realization, the promised land of the collective hopes and expectations of our fans.

In truth, this day of deliverance is also their day, not just ours. Nile fans have always been loyal and supportive through the years, and evidenced themselves particularly so over and over during the long wait while we slaved over this album. Their eternal metal faith and encouragement were a continuous source of inspiration for us to push ourselves to make this the best Nile record we possibly could. This album has been a long time coming; but it is here at last, here at last..Thank the Metal Gods Almighty, Vile Nilotic Rites is here at last.”

Vile Nilotic Rites was recorded and produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who has worked with the band for over 10 years.

Formats:

- CD Digipak

- Vinyl

* Red Vinyl (Limited to 1,500)

* Red with bone Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 300)

* Red/Bone Swirl Vinyl (Limited to 300)

* Black Vinyl

* White Vinyl (Limited to 300)

* Beige Vinyl (Limited to 300)

* Purple Vinyl (Limited to 300)

- T-shirt Bundle

* Includes CD Digipak, T-Shirt & Poster

Vile Nilotic Rites tracklisting:

"Long Shadows Of Dread"

"Oxford Handbook Of Savage Genocidal Warfare"

"Vile Nilotic Rites"

"Seven Horns Of War"

"That Which Is Forbidden"

"Snake Pit Mating Frenzy"

"Revel In Their Suffering"

"Thus Sayeth The Parasites Of The Mind"

"Where Is The Wrathful Sky"

"The Imperishable Stars Are Sickened"

"We Are Cursed"

"Vile Nilotic Rites" lyric video:

"Long Shadows Of Dread" lyric video: