NILE, STEVE‘N’SEAGULLS, And More Added To Summer Breeze 2017

Summer Breeze 2017 will take place from August 16th - 19th in Dinkelsbuhl, Germany and will celebrate the festival’s 20th anniversary. More bands continue to be added, the latest round including Nile, Steve‘N’Seagulls, Bembers, Oceans Ate Alaska, Supernova Plasmajets, and Randale. Pre-sale purchases are available at this location.

Bands confirmed for Summer Breeze 2017: 1349, Amon Amarth, Amorphis, Architects, Aspyx, August Burns Red, Aversions Crown, Battle Beast, Belphegor, Bembers, Betontod, Black Inhale, Blasmusik, Carnation, Cellar Darling, Chelsea Grin, Children Of Bodom, Crisix, Crushing Caspers, Cryptopsy, Cut Up, Cypecore, Dark Tranquillity, Dawn Of Disease, Decapitated, Delain, Devin Townsend Project, Double Crush Syndrome, Eis, Eisregen, Eluveitie, Emil Bulls, End Of Green, Endseeker, Ensiferum, Epica, Erdling, Excrementory Grindfuckers, Fallujah, Fiddler’s Green, Fight The Fight, Finntroll, Firkin, Firtan, Fit For An Autopsy, Fjoergyn, Gloryful, Gorguts, Haggard, Hatebreed, Havok, Heaven Shall Burn, Humiliation, Imminence, In Extremo, Infected Rain, Insomnium, Kitty In A Casket, Knorkator, Kontinuum, Korn, Kreator, Life Of Agony, Long Distance Calling, Megadeth, Memoriam, Mgla, Miss May 1, Mono Inc., Moonspell, Mors Principium Est, Motorjesus, Night Demon, Nothgard, Obituary, Oceans At Alaska, Overkill, Possessed, Primal Fear, Randale, Revel In Flesh, Revocation, Sacred Reich, Shiraz Lane, Sister, Skeleton Pit, Sonata Arctica, Spitfire, Spoil Engine, Steve‘N’Seagulls, Suffocation, Supernova Plasmajets, Terror, Tesseract, The Charm The Fury, The Lurking Fear, The New Black, Tiamat, Turbobier, Uada, Unzucht, Vital Remains, While She Sleeps, Whitechapel, Wintersun, Within The Ruins, Wolfchant, and Xandria.

An official 2016 after movie can now be seen below: