NINO HELFRICH Launches Guitar Playthrough Video For “Your Own Way” Featuring SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN “SPEED” STRID

Germany-based guitarist, Nino Helfrich, and Soilwork vocalist Björn Strid have released the second single of Helfrich’s new solo album, Hourglass. Helfrich collaborated with three different vocalists on Hourglass, to add vocals to his shred-metal-music for the first time ever.

The new song “Your Own Way” is one of four tracks with Björn Strid. Check out the guitar playthrough video for “Your Own Way” featuring Björn Strid below.

Other guest vocalists on Hourglass are Chris Clancy of the US/UK-based bands Mutiny Within and Wearing Scars, as well as Christoph Wieczorek of the German metalcore band Annisokay. While Helfrich produced and recorded the new album himself, Christoph Wieczorek of Sawdust Recordings was responsible for mixing and mastering.

Pre-order Hourglass here.

Hourglass tracklisting:

“Your Own Way” (feat. Björn Strid)

“The End” (feat. Chris Clancy)

“Let Me Sleep” (feat. Christoph Wieczorek)

“Day Of Reckoning” (feat. Björn Strid)

“Hourglass” (feat. Chris Clancy)

“Facing Fear” ( feat. Björn Strid)

“Apocalypse Inside” (feat. Chris Clancy)

“Pull The Trigger” (feat. Björn Strid)

“Your Own Way” guitar playthrough video: