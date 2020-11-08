NITA STRAUSS Brings Meet And Greets To You With VShout

"Just in time for the holidays," begins Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss. "Since I can’t do any touring or meet and greets this year, I’ve partnered up with a new company called Vshout to do the next best thing and bring the meet and greet to you." ⁣

"Here’s how it works," explains Nita. "You can send in a photo or item of your own to get signed, or choose one of the photos they have on the site. I’ll sign it, and Vshout will mail it back to you! Super easy. And the cool part - each autograph comes with a personalized video from me saying hi and signing your item so you know it’s legit!"

⁣"A percentage of all proceeds will go straight to our amazing and still out of work crew members, to help out as we head into the holiday season. The deadline to send your items in is November 30."

Full details can be found here.