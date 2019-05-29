NITA STRAUSS Names MICHAEL JACKSON Guitarist JENNIFER BATTEN As "My Earliest Guitar Hero"

During an interview with Rob Rush, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss discussed her solo album, Controlled Chaos, and revealed Michael Jackson's guitarist Jennifer Batten as a huge inspiration in making her want to learn how to play guitar.

Strauss: "There are so many amazing female guitar players out there in the forefront killing it these days, but when I was a kid growing up, my heroes the same as everybody else's guitar heroes: Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Marty Friedman... And it wasn't until I saw Michael Jackson and Jennifer Batten... she had this blonde hair and super chops and just playing anything that any dude could play. My heroes were the shred heroes, and when I saw Jennifer just shredding her butt off at the Super Bowl I said, 'That's what I want to do.' So, Jennifer was my earliest guitar hero."

Strauss has released an official live video for "Mariana Trench", a track from her debut album, Controlled Chaos (Sumerian Records). Watch below:

The critically acclaimed debut is an epic, 11-track journey of jaw-dropping technical proficiency and highly emotive songwriting. It went straight into the top ten on the iTunes Rock chart upon release on November 16, 2018 and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artists Chart, #3 on the Billboard Label Independent Chart and #4 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock chart.

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

