NITA STRAUSS Performs "Disappear" With EVANESCENCE At Epicenter Festival 2019 (Video)

On May 10th, guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, The Iron Maidens) hit the stage with Evanescence at the Epicenter Festival 2019 in Rockingham, NC and guested on the song "Disappear". Check out the video footage below

Strauss has released an official live video for "Mariana Trench", a track from her debut album, Controlled Chaos (Sumerian Records). Watch below:

The critically acclaimed debut is an epic, 11-track journey of jaw-dropping technical proficiency and highly emotive songwriting. It went straight into the top ten on the iTunes Rock chart upon release on November 16, 2018 and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artists Chart, #3 on the Billboard Label Independent Chart and #4 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock chart.

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

"The Quest":

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"Our Most Desperate Hour" video: