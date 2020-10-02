NITESOIL Streaming New Track “D.S.I.T.S.” Feat. PYYRHON’s DOUG MOORE

Nitesoil have released a new track from their upcoming studio EP, “D.S.I.T.S.” Helmed by Frank Godla (Meek Is Murder, Enabler) & Nick Emde (Contracult Collective, White Widows Pact), Nitesoil's debut effort, Abusement Park, will see a November 6 release. "D.S.I.T.S." features guest vocals from Doug Moore of Pyyrhon.

Abusement Park is available for pre-order here. 100% of all proceeds from the EP will go to the Cancer Research Institute.

Commenting on the formation of Nitesoil and the process behind their studio debut, Godla states, "We started this band as a joke we thought no one would hear; a folder of sick riffs from Nick titled "Slammy Sosa". Once I spent weeks rearranging and tracking grooves, black mailing some killer death metal vocalists to come over to my house and participate, and kidnapping one of the sickest engineers in the game to mix and master this shit in order to be released...we're still a joke. But at least it sounds legit, and it's all for charity you chumps!"

Abusement Park tracklisting :

"Odio" Featuring Jessica Pimentel (Brujeria/Orange Is The New Black)

"The Extinction Gene" Featuring Dave Davidson (Revocation)

"Burn Me Down" Featuring Aaron Heinold (Hivesmasher)

"The Abusement Park" Featuring Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder)

"Mother of Lust" Featuring Gost (GOST)

"D.S.I.T.S." Featuring Doug Moore (Pyyrhon)

"D.S.I.T.S.":

"Burn Me Down":