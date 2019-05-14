NITRO Guitarist MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO Confirms Reunion Album Has Been Scrapped - "We Just Can't Go Back"

On episode one of The Ultimate Guitars Shred Talks, legendary guitarist Michael Angelo Batio talks about Nitro, Spinal Tap, drummer Carmine Appice, Shock Em Dead, and more.

With regards to Nitro, Batio revealed the 2916 reunion with vocalist Jim Gillette has run its course, and the new album that was reportedly in the works has been scrapped.

Batio: "It's gone. I'm best friends with Jim Gillette... we're like brothers. We never had an argument, even back in the old days. Nitro didn't break because we got mad at each other. It was the grunge era. Young 'hair metal' bands, all of us, from LA were considered old-fashioned, and it was just timing. Jim went on to do fantastic in real estate, and I went on to continue my career, but we just can't go back. I love Nitro, I love that time, and I'm proud of it, but after we did a few songs, we did a tour together, we all realized…"

Drummer Chris Adler (Lamb Of God) and Kane Churko, who's songwriting, producing and engineering credentials are second-to-none, were part of the intended Nitro reunion album. In addition to producing the new Nitro album, Churko was said to be contributing his songwriting talents.

"It's exciting to be part of Nitro's evolution and the opportunity to record a legendary vocalist such as Jim Gillette was not one I wanted to pass up. We've had a lot of fun working on new music together at The Hideout Recording Studio. I really think it's going to please old and new fans alike. With such a phenomenal lineup, it should be evident that Nitro is back and ready to compete with the best-of-the-best.", said Churko.

(Nitro photo by Stephen D. Jensen, F3 Studios / Wornstar Clothing)