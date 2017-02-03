NO MORE FEAR Debut “Mare Mortum” Music Video

Italian death metal band, No More Fear, have released a video for the single "Mare Mortum", taken their new album, Malamente, out now via Memorial Records.

Directed by Daniele Campea the video is an incredible representation of the dramatic situation that is affecting the World: "'Mare Mortum' tells a story about a ghost that has been given back by the ocean to a no man's land waiting for something that never comes. It's a tragedy that happens everyday, under the gaze of everyone, between saved lives and other ones trapped forever in the depths of the ocean.”

Recorded last June at the ACME Recording studio by Davide Rosati, the new album is available digitally and on physical CD via Memorial Records, here.

About the new album the band says: “An attack to the stagecoach behind the wheel of very Italian car (Alfetta). The tarantella continues… MALAMENTE (Badly)!”

Tracklisting:

“Morte e Orazione”

“Mare Mortum”

“The Boss Letter”

“A Sinister Murder Case”

“Lady 'ndrangheta”

“Tre Cavalieri”

“Conferimento della Santa”

Album stream: