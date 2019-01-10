NO QUARTER Presents "Whole Lotta Love For Wilmington"; Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert Set For February 2nd

Following their sweep of Australian and East Coast tour dates, No Quarter will proudly present “Whole Lotta Love For Wilmington” - a benefit concert at the Wilson Center in Wilmington, NC on Saturday, February 2nd (7:30 PM). All proceeds from the show will go to the Cape Fearless Challenge By The Women Of One Tree Hill to help students impacted by Hurricane Florence. Students in greatest need will be identified and funded through the Student Services division of Cape-Fear Community College.

No Quarter goes beyond playing the iconic music of Led Zeppelin - they embody Led Zeppelin. In their 15+ years, the band has developed an authentic live concert experience reminiscent of stepping into a time machine. Bringing the kinetic, one-of-a-kind energy of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham, and John Paul Jones back to the stage, No Quarter has been dazzling crowds both nationally and internationally.

“Whole Lotta Love For Wilmington” will serve as the grand finale of a day of service and giving for the Cape Fear region. In addition to the concert, there will be a silent auction day of show (via mobile bidding) benefitting the cause, with items including School Of Rock Memorabilia, artwork by the iconic Ruby Mazur (conceiver of the Rolling Stones Lips and Tongue logo), famed illustrator / caricaturist Ken Fallin, Helmut Lang’s famous David Bowie photo, and a BD Wong Fan Experience, as well as much more.

No Quarter is proud to be a part of this day, and to help the cause. “No Quarter is honoured to be part of the healing efforts of Wilmington North Carolina and is looking forward to bringing the healing power of music on board in this historic relief effort,” says founder / Jimmy Page tribute musician Bryan Christiansen. “Thank you for having us.”

Tickets are available here. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

No Quarter - the tribute band that proudly presents the live Led Zeppelin experience - will kick off 2019 with the Good Times In 2019 Northeast Tour. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

January

18 - Milford, CT - Milford Performance Center - 8 PM

19 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - 7 PM

26 - Pittsburgh, PA -- Hard Rock Café - 8 PM

29 - New York, NY - City Winery - 8 PM

February

2 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center - 8 PM (Hurricane Florence Benefit Show)