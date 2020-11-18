NO RETURN Release "The Crimson Rider" Live Video

After three decades, it’s time for No Return to show their live prowess on record. Thus, they bring you, Live XXX, which is much more than a “simple” live record. With a chronological setlist, which traces the career of the French band from the debut album Psychological Torment (released back in 1990) to the latest The Curse Within, Live XXX was recorded in La Manufacture, in the French city of St. Quentin, in December 2019.

Watch a live video for "The Crimson Rider" below.

“Live XXX is the first live album in the history of the band. People have been asking us for it for a long time and we are very happy to finally be able to release it,” guitar player Alain Clément comments. “We are very excited by the release of this live concert because it really shows the energy and aggressiveness of No Return on stage.”

Live XXX will be released in digital and CD formats by Mighty Music on December 18. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Mutants' March"

"Vision Of Decadence"

"Memories"

"Civil War"

"Fanatic Mind"

"Disillusion"

"Disease"

"Don't Judge Me"

"News Item"

"Inquisitive Hegemony"

"Stronger Than Ever"

"Submission Falls"

"Paint Your World"

"The Crimson Rider"

"Despise Your Heroes"

"The Crimson Rider" live video: