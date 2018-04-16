NONEXIST To Release In Praise Of Death EP In June; Lyric Video Posted For "A Meditation Upon Death" Featuring DARK TRANQUILLITY Vocalist MIKAEL STANNE

Swedish death/thrash metal band Nonexist have announced the release of a new EP.

Says vocalist/guitarist Johan Reinholdz: "In Praise Of Death - in praise of death metal that is. This EP is an homage, a tribute to this genre that has meant so much to me, going back my childhood. The 80's/early 90's old-school bands and the melodic death metal bands of the early/mid 90's bands in particular has inspired the music on this album. Therefore I want to thank these bands: Morbid Angel, Massacre, Merciless, Nihilst/Entombed, Carnage, Dismember, Death, Malevolent Creation, At The Gates, Carcass, Terrorizer, Dissection, Grave, Dark Tranquillity, Sepultura, Eucharist, Edge Of Sanity, Pestilence, Deicide, Bolt Thrower and Vader. Also thanks to these guys for excellent guest-performances: Mikael Stanne, Chris Amott, Markus Johnsson, Kalle Nimhagen and Alexander Wittbom."

Nonexist was formed in 2000 by Johan Reinholdz. Johan Liiva (ex-Arch Enemy) joined on vocals and Matte Modin (ex-Dark Funeral, Raised Fist) on drums and the debut album Deus Deceptor was released in 2002. A hiatus followed but Nonexist was resurrected in 2012 with the release of the album From My Cold Dead Hands. It was followed by Throne Of Scars (2015) and The New Flesh EP (2016), the latter presenting Reinholdz as the new frontman.

Nonexist's In Praise Of Death EP was recorded and mixed by Johan Reinholdz at Multipass Studios, Malmö, Sweden and will be released on all digital platforms on June 29th. An official promo video for the first single "A Meditation Upon Death", featuring Dark Tranquillity vocalist Mikael Stanne, can be seen below. The single will be out on April 27th on all digital streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Cancerous Disembodiment" (guest vocals - Kalle Nimhagen)

"A Meditation Upon Death" (guest vocals - Mikael Stanne, second guitar solo - Chris Amott)

"Dead Black Embrace" (guest vocals - Markus Johnsson)

"Bloody Carnal Sorcery" (guest vocals - Kalle Nimhagen)

"Reduced To Ash" (guest vocals - Alexander Wittbom)

"A Meditation Upon Death" lyric video:

- Mastered by Markus Nilsson at Sunnanå Studio

- Cover photography by Johan Reinholdz

- Layout by Sofia Bennrup & Johan Reinholdz

- All music and lyrics by Johan Reinholdz

Nonexist:

Johan Reinholdz - guitars/bass/vocals

Live members:

Joakim Strandberg Nilsson - drums

Johan Aldgård - guitar

Linus Abrahamson - bass

(Photo - Olle Rundgren)