NONPOINT's To The Pain Album Available On Streaming Services At Midnight; Band To Perform Entire Album In "Select Cities"

Nonpoint have announced the release of their fourth album, To The Pain, to streaming services. They'll also perform the album in it's entirety on select tour dates.

Says the band: "At the stroke of midnight on Christmas night, for being such good boys and girls this year, we are re-releasing To The Pain back on all streaming services. Just click thislink and pre-save the album to your library. Then at the stroke of midnight it will be live, featuring our new cover (designed and photographed by Francesca Ludikar) and waiting to rock your Christmas morning as you open your gifts. Also, performances of the entire record in select cities, bonus tracks and new live versions won’t be too far behind. From all of us in the Nonpoint camp, we wish everyone a wonderful and safe holiday."

Nonpoint recently the addition of guitarist Jason Zeilstra to the band lineup. A message follows:

"As we wrap rehearsals, pack our gear, roll up our sleeping bags, get our marshmallows, gram crackers and @hersheys, pick a good stick from the yard because there’s never a good on at the venues, get toilet paper, baby wipes and whatever else necessary for our tour with @hellyeahband starting in two days, we have also been secretly preparing our newest member for a life of 361ers, Shiprockers, dread swinging, non latinos singing in Spanish, Florida crowds, Madison and Wisconsin crowds in general, and of course Texas crowds, California crowds, Colorado crowds, Flint, Hartford, Vegas, New York, New Jersey, Philly, Boston and the crowds in a bunch of cities I know I’m forgetting. Basically the kindness and undying support from the entire Nonpoint Nation. Let me tell you we searched far and wide and we are happy to say we found someone kind, determined, devoted and MOST IMPORTANTLY fucking DEADLY deadly on the guitar to continue this wild ride with us. So drumroll please... Badadadadad...

"The Nonpoint camp would like to officially welcome our newest member Jason Zeilstra to the Nonpoint camp. I’m proud to announce that this CHICAGO resident and his talents, work ethic (and coincidentally his hair) are NONPOINT battle tested and ready to go. Let’s welcome Jason to the family with some comment, gif and emoji love down below, and don’t forget we will be on tour with HellYeah starting on Nov 15th-Dec 21st so come see our newest member kill it with us. Welcome to the 361/Nonpoint Nation family Jason!"

(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)