NONPOINT To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Statement Album With Online Performance; Video Trailer

Nonpoint have announced a 20th anniversary celebration of their first album, Statement. A message from the band follows;

Nonpoint presents a monthlong online experience with a finale you’ve all requested for years! Nonpoint is taking you on a journey through some of it’s biggest cities, through its toughest stories and lead you to an event 20 years in the making. On 10/10/2020 Nonpoint celebrates the anniversary of it’s first record, Statement, by performing it in its entirety LIVE online, along with conversations that will take a deeper look into their 20 years of making a statement.

"Follow along the three Saturday's leading up to the Statement live stream, with 3 Low Dough Shows in Nonpoint’s most iconic cities. Also join with the band chatting along throughout and engaging in questions and conversations with fans during all the lead up shows."

Get your tickets at nonpoint.com/. Watch a video trailer below.

Dates:

* Madison, Wisconsin - August 14, 2015: Full concert streaming September 19, 2020 at 9 PM, EST

* Ft. Lauderdale, Florida - January 20, 2017: Full concert streaming September 26, 2020 at 9 PM, EST

* Flint, Michigan - May 18, 2018 and December 2, 2018 (two sets): Full concert streaming October 3, 2020 at 9 PM, EST

(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)