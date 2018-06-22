NONPOINT To Release X Album In August; Two Songs Streaming

Nonpoint are streaming two new songs. Listen to "Chaos And Earthquakes" and "Dodge Your Destiny" below. The songs will appear on the band's new album, titled X and pronounced "Ten", out August 24th via Spinefarm Records. The album is the tenth studio release of the band's career. Pre-order X here.

"Ten - I can already tell is going to become a flagship record for us," said singer Elias Soriano. "Watching people's reactions when we play them the new music tells me that we have created something that is going to move crowds and may even redefine us. It's the year of the X."

Nonpoint recently wrapped their co-headine Kings & Queens Tour with Butcher Babies. The band is currently sorting its next set of tour plans and will spend much of the next year and beyond on the road in support of its last effort.

X tracklisting:

"Empty Batteries"

"Chaos And Earthquakes"

"Fix This"

"Crashing"

"Passive Aggressive"

"Dodge Your Destiny"

"Wheel Against Will"

"Milestone"

"Feel The Way I Feel"

"Position One"

"Chaos And Earthquakes":

"Dodge Your Destiny":