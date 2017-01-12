NORÐ Make Debut With Alpha EP; Official Lyric Video For "Rosehip Garden" Available

NORÐ was formed in 2013 in Odense, Denmark. Originally formed by members from Denmark, Faroe Islands and Iceland with the ambition of creating heavy music with a Nordic feeling combining dreamy soundscapes, tight riffing and headbanger breaks. Within a year the first set was written and the band started playing live gigs. The crowd really embraced the music from the very beginning and recorded material was in demand. In 2016 the recording of the debut EP, Alpha, began at Molten Rock Studio in Odense with Jesper Egeskov Sommerby. By the time the single "Rosehip Garden" hit the internet around Christmas 2016 there was immediate international interest and the single received airplay in United States, Australia, Spain and other countries. Alpha will be released digitally on March 3rd, via Inverse Records.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Kill The Marshalls"

"Rosehip Garden"

"Restless"

"Omega"

Check out the official lyric video for "Rosehip Garden" below.

Line-up:

Bjarne Brogaard Matthiesen - vocals

Niels Thybæk-Hansen - guitar

Thomas Bøgh Jensen - guitar

Peter Littau - bass

Magnus Elisson - drums

For information on NORÐ go to this location.