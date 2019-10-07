NORDIC UNION Featuring PRETTY MAIDS Singer RONNIE ATKINS Release "My Fear And My Faith" Lyric Video

Nordic Union - the collaboration between singer Ronnie Atkins of the legendary Danish hard rock institution Pretty Maids and the up-and-coming Swedish songwriter and producer Erik Martensson of Eclipse and W.E.T. fame - have released a lyric video for "My Fear And My Faith", a track from their 2018 album Second Coming. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Fear And My Faith"

"Because Of Us"

"It Burns"

"Walk Me Through The Fire"

"New Life Begins"

"The Final War"

"Breathtaking"

"Rock's Still Rolling"

"Die Together"

"The Best Thing I Never Had"

"Outrun You"

"My Fear And My Faith" lyric video:

"It Burns" video:

As reported earlier, Ronnie Atkins has revealed that he is battling lung cancer. He has issued the following statement:

"It’s scary how your world can be turned upside down in a couple of weeks.

"I went to my doctor for a routine check complaining about some back pains in mid-August. I then went through numerous scans, bronchoscopy, biopsies etc. and spent a lot of time waiting for answers in uncertainty. And so finally three weeks ago I found myself diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Now this has by all means been a shock to me, my family and those close to me since it came totally unexpected without any typical symptoms and everything just happened and developed so fast lately.

"I’m already in treatment and underwent surgery two weeks ago, then spend some 10 days in hospital with pneumonia as a consequence apparently linked to the surgery.

"According to the medical staff my prospects are good considering it’s lung cancer. However, I will have to undertake further treatment the next couple of months to be on the safe side.

"This means that I unfortunately will have to step back from most musical activities concerts etc. for an indefinite period of time.

"I’m going into this with a positive mindset and with the continuing love and support from my family and friends I’m determined to battle this disease the best I can - God willing!"