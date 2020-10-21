North Carolina’s AITTALA Signs With Exitus Stratagem Records

Veteran metallers Aittala (pronounced EYE-tah-la) have signed with Exitus Stratagem Records (ExSR) beginning with the re-release of their fully remastered fourth album, American Nightmare as the band works on their sixth currently untitled studio album.

Hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina, Aittala was initially formed back in 1991 in The Netherlands by lead vocalist / guitarist and band namesake Eric Aittala, the band quickly became an attraction on the early ‘90s Dutch metal scene, sharing the stage with acts such as The Gathering and Sadist amongst others.

Nearly three full decades on, Aittala is taking advantage of the current world situation to work on their new album. As a part of bringing them onboard, ExSR elected to relook and remaster their 2016 release American Nightmare and give it the attention it deserves. This remaster is looking at a release date in early 2021 with a new album expected by the end of 2021. The band's lineup is now completed by bassist Ali Lugo (ex-Dopesick and ex-Age of Reflection) and drummer Gary "Zeus" Smith (The Fifth).

Produced by Eric W Aittala and Mike Schaefer, American Nightmare was recorded at Incognito Studios in Raleigh, NC, mixed by Mike Schaefer at Schaefer Sound Productions and re-mastered by Jason Fisher at ExSR Studio 1A in Fayetteville, NC.