North London’s PUPPY Sign With Spinefarm Records; “Beast” Music Video Streaming

North London three-piece, Puppy, mark the arrival of spring on the Northern Hemisphere with a video for newly recorded track "Beast”, available for streaming below. The video dropped at the very moment in which the plane of Earth's equator passed through the center of the Sun, commonly known as the Vernal Equinox, and can be enjoyed by all here.

The video for "Beast" was made by Puppy drummer Billy Howard. The song will be added to the band’s most recent five-track Vol. II EP, which will be re-released this summer in remastered form with new artwork and a tweaked title.

This re-worked EP will mark the first Puppy release (on 12" vinyl, CD, and download) under their freshly-inked worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records.

"We couldn't be more pleased to be working with the guys over at Spinefarm, and for a company of their caliber to be involved with us is a bit of a dream come true," the band said. "Being able to say we're on the same label as some killer bands we're really into still feels mad when we stop and think about it, but more than anything, it's a real honor. We are so stoked, my dudes."

Head of A&R UK Dante Bonutto said, “For me, the best bands operate on different levels – there's the songs, of course, but behind that a way of seeing the world, a singular vision that informs both music and visuals. From the first time we met the guys in Puppy and heard their music, we were drawn into their world, their vision, and knew we wanted to bring that world to Spinefarm."