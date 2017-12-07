NORTHERN LIGHT ORCHESTRA Streaming "The Night Before Christmas" Featuring MARK SLAUGHTER

Rock your Holidays with the full track premiere of "The Night Before Christmas" from Northern Light Orchestra, featuring Mark Slaughter.

From the album Star Of The East, featuring Mark Slaughter, Bruce Kulick (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad), John Elefante (Kansas), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio, House Of Lords), Kane Roberts (Alice Cooper), Kip Winger, Bill Leverty (Firehouse), Robin McAuley (MSG), Tony Franklin The Fretless Monster (The Firm, Jimmy Page, Blue Murder), Kendall Bechtel, Ken Mary (House of Lords, Alice Cooper), Steve Conley (Flotsam And Jetsam), and introducing Anna Hiltbrand and Laura Walsh. With brand new art from Mister-Sam

Available now on all digital outlets, and in select retail tomorrow. Order direct from empmerch.com.